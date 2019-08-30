XRegister
30/08/2019 - 16:05 BST

Yes, I Like Him – Serie A Giants’ Sporting Director Provides Answer On Celtic Star

 




Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has insisted that he has never made a move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, but concedes that he does rate the player.

The Frenchman initially joined Celtic on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 before the Scottish champions made the move permanent a year later.  


 



The striker has impressed at Celtic and has netted 38 goals in 95 appearances for the Bhoys over the last two years.

Lazio have been linked with considering taking him Italy with a big-money offer in the past, but Edouard has not looked like leaving Celtic.
 

Embed from Getty Images


Tare admits that he admires the striker, but insisted that he never tried to snare him away from Celtic, a side Lazio will face in the Europa League group stage this season.



He refused to add more fuel to fire and declined to say anything else about his interest in the former PSG striker.

Tare told Sky Italia: “I like him but I never tried [to sign him].
 


“This is how it works in the transfer market.

“I will remain silent and won’t make a comment.”

Celtic host Lazio on 24th October, while the reverse Europa League group fixture is in Rome on 7th November.

Edouard has already scored five goals this season and will be looking to play his part for Celtic in the Glasgow derby this weekend.   
 