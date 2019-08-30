XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/08/2019 - 13:39 BST

You Lose Your Money – Mauricio Pochettino On Tottenham Hotspur Quit Talk

 




Mauricio Pochettino has told punters who have put money on him leaving Tottenham Hotspur before the end of September that they have lost their money. 

A well known bookmaker stopped taking bets on Pochettino to depart the Spurs job before the end of the month due to the flurry of money being placed on him going.


 



Speculation was rife that Pochettino was about to call time on his association with Tottenham and could even leave his post over the weekend, regardless of the outcome of the north London derby on Sunday.

Pochettino though has blasted the quit talk and told those who have put money on the outcome that their bets are in vein.

 

"What can I say about stupid rumours?" he told a press conference.


 


"After five years now I start my sixth season. You know how we worked this summer to rebuild and update because from each summer, version 2.0, 3.0 – now we’re version 6.0 MP software.

"Only social media can create something that stupid.

 


"I will not walk away after Sunday’s game. I will be working Monday and Tuesday and then going away for a few days and coming back to meet Daniel [Levy] and watch some internationals.

"Do you bet? It’s closed now! You lose your money!"

Pochettino led Spurs to the final of the Champions League last season and the club backed him in the transfer market over the summer.

Tottenham landed Ryan Sessegnon, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, and were only prevented from signing Paulo Dybala due to the Premier League's transfer window closing early.
 