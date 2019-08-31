Saudi Arabian Giants Won’t Move For Tottenham Star After Learning of Costs Involved

Follow @insidefutbol





A lucrative switch to the Middle East for Tottenham Hotspur full-back Serge Aurier has been ruled out.



Tottenham are ready to sell Aurier this summer, despite not being able to bring in a replacement due to the early closure of the Premier League transfer window.













However, few options appear to exist for Aurier to leave given Spurs' €20m asking price and the player's wage demands.



A lucrative move to the Middle East could have been possible, but according to French outlet SoccerLink.fr, Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have ruled out a swoop.



It is claimed that Al Hilal were offered the opportunity to sign Aurier and were informed about his €20m price tag and salary demands of €5m per year.







The wealthy Saudi Arabian club however opted not to make a move for Aurier due to the costs of the potential deal.



If Aurier wants to secure a move to a club in Europe, the clock is ticking.



The transfer window across the continent is due to close on Monday evening and all eyes are on whether any bids for the former Paris Saint-Germain star arrive before it does.

