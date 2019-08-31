We Must Stay Injury Free Says Liverpool Star After Burnley Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is keen to see the Reds stay injury free to keep their title push on track after they continued their superb start to the season at Turf Moor on Saturday.



The Reds maintained their perfect start to the league campaign as they beat Burnley 3-0 to hold on to their two-point lead at the top of the table.













The 20-year-old was instrumental in his side's first goal in the 33rd minute as his cross brushed the back of Chris Wood and found the back of the net.



Admitting the luck that he had for the first goal, the England international said that nobody will complain as the most important thing is that Liverpool got the win.





Alexander-Arnold was also pleased to see Liverpool keep a clean sheet at Turf Moor.







"We got a bit of luck with the deflection but a goal's a goal and nobody will complain", Alexander-Arnold said after the match on Sky Sports.



"We managed to get a clean sheet which is the most important thing for us. We have done what we wanted to do, we shut them out.





"They invite crosses into the box, that's the way they like to defend so I was trying to find a different angle in behind. Luckily it got a deflection, I'm not too fussed it's an own goal."



The Liverpool full-back is keen for the Reds to stay injury free and keep pushing champions Manchester City to dethrone them.



"We want to be setting records, doing good things.



"It's an unbelievable side we've got.



"Hopefully we can keep that rhythm up and stay injury free.



"We pushed City all the way last season and hopefully we can go one step further."



Liverpool's next match will be against Newcastle United post the international break.

