Alfredo Morelos and Sheyi Ojo On Bench – Rangers Team vs Celtic Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Rangers have revealed their side and substitutes to welcome fierce rivals Celtic to Ibrox for an Old Firm clash this afternoon.



The Gers have matched the Bhoys step for step in the Scottish Premiership so far, taking nine points from their opening three league games, and will want to inflict an early blow on their rivals today.













Gers boss Steven Gerrard saw his men book a spot in the Europa League group stage in midweek, giving his players a boost, and Rangers have also beaten Celtic in their last two meetings at Ibrox, inspiring further confidence.





Gerrard has the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while at centre-back he goes with the pairing of Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic.





James Tavernier and Jon Flanagan slot in as full-backs, while Ryan Jack, Joe Aribo and Steven Davis all play, along with Glen Kamara. Scott Arfield will support Jermain Defoe up top.







Gerrard can look to his bench if he needs to make changes throughout the Old Firm game, with options available including Alfredo Morelos and Sheyi Ojo.





Rangers Team vs Celtic



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Flanagan, Davis, Jack, Kamara, Aribo, Arfield, Defoe



Substitutes: Foderingham, Helander, Barisic, King, Jones, Ojo, Morelos

