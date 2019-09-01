Nicolas Pepe Starts – Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their team and substitutes to play host to rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby this afternoon.



The Gunners lost at Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend and will be desperate to bounce back today in front of the home faithful at the Emirates Stadium.













Unai Emery also knows that beating Spurs would inflict a big blow on his side's top four rivals, who also lost last weekend, and leave them licking their wounds for two weeks due to the international break.





Emery has German goalkeeper Bernd Leno in goal, while for the centre-back pairing today he picks Sokratis and David Luiz.





In midfield, Emery puts his faith in Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira, while Matteo Guendouzi also plays. Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lead the attacking threat.







If the Arsenal boss needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Mesut Ozil and Dani Ceballos.





Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Guendouzi, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Martinez, Chambers, Willock, Ceballos, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Nelson

