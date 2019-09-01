XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/09/2019 - 15:32 BST

Nicolas Pepe Starts – Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Arsenal have announced their team and substitutes to play host to rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby this afternoon. 

The Gunners lost at Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend and will be desperate to bounce back today in front of the home faithful at the Emirates Stadium.
 

 



Unai Emery also knows that beating Spurs would inflict a big blow on his side's top four rivals, who also lost last weekend, and leave them licking their wounds for two weeks due to the international break.


Emery has German goalkeeper Bernd Leno in goal, while for the centre-back pairing today he picks Sokratis and David Luiz.
 

Embed from Getty Images


In midfield, Emery puts his faith in Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira, while Matteo Guendouzi also plays. Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lead the attacking threat.



If the Arsenal boss needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Mesut Ozil and Dani Ceballos.
 


Arsenal Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Guendouzi, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Martinez, Chambers, Willock, Ceballos, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Nelson
 