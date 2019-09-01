Odsonne Edouard Played On Thursday – Former Rangers Star Says Steven Gerrard Got It All Wrong

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel has questioned Steven Gerrard not starting with Alfredo Morelos against Celtic on Sunday, especially as Odsonne Edouard started for the visitors in their Europa League game at AIK Stockholm.



Gerrard picked Morelos to lead the line on Thursday night and he came up trumps against Legia Warsaw, helping Rangers to reach the Europa League group stage.













Many still expected Morelos to start against Celtic on Sunday, but Jermain Defoe led the line as the Gers went down to a 2-0 loss, with Edouard scoring the visitors' first goal at Ibrox.



It was suggested that Morelos was on the bench due to his Thursday night involvement, but Edouard also played on Thursday night and ex-Rangers star Dalziel does not know why Morelos did not start.



He also believes that Gerrard got just about everything wrong in the derby clash, meaning he will come in for criticism.







"Why change something that's working very well for you?" Dalziel said on Radio Clyde.



"They had a great result on Thursday night, Morelos scoring with a header.



"You've got to play your best players. Look at Celtic for instance: Edouard played the other night, played today, scored the first important goal.



"I think the Rangers fans will be disappointed with the manager tonight and I think he'll come in for a bit of stick because I think he's got his tactics, formation, everything totally wrong", he added.



Gerrard now has two weeks to analyse what went wrong against Celtic, with the international break kicking in.



Rangers' next game comes at home against Livingston on 14th September.

