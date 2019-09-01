Roma Propose Specific Clause As Part of Loan For Arsenal’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are proposing a deal to Arsenal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan which would see a loan become a permanent move if the midfielder makes a set number of appearances.



The Serie A giants are attempting to do a late deal with Arsenal to take Mkhitaryan to Italy before the transfer window slams shut on Monday evening.













Roma are, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, proposing a season-long loan deal which would include an option to buy.



However, the loan would also specify that if Mkhitaryan makes 25 appearances for Roma then the purchase option would be automatically activated.



Roma have also prepared a three-year contract for Mkhitaryan in the event the loan is transformed into a permanent deal.







Gunners boss Unai Emery brought Mkhitaryan off the bench in Sunday's north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, which ended in a 2-2 draw.



If Arsenal do agree to sell Mkhitaryan they will be unable to sign a replacement due to the early closure of the Premier League transfer window.



Italy shut its own transfer window early last summer, but abandoned the experiment this year as no other European leagues had followed suit.

