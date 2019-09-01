We Must Wait – Mauricio Pochettino On Whether Tottenham Star Is Staying

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino believes fielding Christian Eriksen in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw against Arsenal was the right call, but admits that there is wait to find out whether he stays at the club.



Eriksen has been strongly linked with a move away from Tottenham and has entered the final year of his contract at the club.













The transfer window across Europe is open for business until Monday evening and approaches could yet be made for Eriksen, which would place Tottenham in a tricky situation.



Amid the backdrop, Pochettino chose to start Eriksen in his side's draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.



He opened the scoring for Tottenham with just ten minutes on the clock, before Harry Kane doubled the visitors' advantage from the penalty spot in the 40th minute.







The Gunners pulled one goal back through Alexandre Lacazette just before the break, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ensured they had a share of the spoils when he scored in the 71st minute.



It finished 2-2 and Eriksen completed all 90 minutes.



Pochettino believes he was right to start the Dane, but is facing a nervy wait to see if he is still at the club by the time the transfer window closes on Monday.



He told Sky Sports post match: "We have massive quality and from tomorrow we will all be on the same page.



"With Christian Eriksen we have to wait, but it shows it was the right decision to play him.



"He showed a great performance and helped the team to get a point here."



Pochettino, who cannot add to his squad following the Premier League's decision to close its transfer window early, insists he is happy with the players he has to work with.



"I am optimistic and happy to work with the squad and try to fight for big things for the club.



"What happened in the past happened in the past and you cannot fix it.



"It is about drawing a strong line for the future. It’s important to move on and learn from the past."

