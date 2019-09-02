Rangers Confirm Contract Termination of Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have confirmed that striker Joe Dodoo has left the club.



The former Leicester City attacker has agreed to terminate his contract at Ibrox and departs the Gers as a free agent, meaning he can move to another club after the transfer window closes this evening.













Rangers signed Dodoo in the summer of 2016 and he clocked a total of 27 appearances in the famous Light Blue shirt.



Dodoo chipped in with five goals during his time at Rangers, but in recent seasons had been sent out on loan



The 24-year-old spent time on the books at Charlton Athletic and then Blackpool, as he searched for regular playing time.







Now Dodoo will kick off his search for a new club following his exit from Rangers.



The Scottish giants wished Dodoo well, writing on their official site: "He departs with the best wishes of everyone at Rangers."



A product of the Leicester youth set-up, Dodoo has been capped by England at Under-18 level.



He spent all of last season on loan at Blackpool in League One.

