St Johnstone Trying To Sign Rangers Midfielder Before Window Closes

St Johnstone are attempting to snap up out-of-favour Rangers midfielder Jason Holt.



The clock is rapidly ticking down towards the closure of the transfer window in Scotland and St Johnstone are looking to strengthen their squad.













They have zeroed in on Rangers for a solution and, according to the Sunday Mail, are trying to sign midfielder Holt.



Holt is well down the pecking order under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox and spent the whole of last season on loan in England's League One with Fleetwood Town.



He featured on a regular basis for the Cod Army under Joey Barton.







The transfer window in England has now closed for all leagues, but Scottish clubs can do business through until midnight tonight.



Holt only has another year left on his contract at Ibrox after joining the club in 2015.



It remains to be seen what terms Rangers are looking for to let the 26-year-old go and whether he has interest beyond St Johnstone..



Holt has made 115 appearances in a light blue shirt.

