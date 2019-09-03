XRegister
06 October 2018

03/09/2019 - 20:03 BST

I Love Diego Simeone’s Passion – Kieran Trippier

 




Kieran Trippier has admitted that Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone’s passion has been a massive lift for him after he joined from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The 28-year-old England international left Tottenham to join Atletico Madrid in the summer after an underwhelming last season at the north London club.  


 



The defender has conceded that he did not want to leave Tottenham but once it became clear that the club wanted to sell, he wanted a fresh challenge.

The right-back admits that he wants to improve as a defender and believes Simeone is the coach who can help him to become a more robust right-back.
 

Trippier stressed that Simeone’s passion is a massive part of his management style and he admits that watching the Atletico Madrid coach go about his business gives him a huge lift as a player.



The defender told the Times: “After the season I had last season I felt like I needed a new challenge, and Cholo [Diego Simeone] is one of the best managers in the world.

“The one thing I want is my defending to improve. I’m sure with Cholo it will do. It was being addressed [at Spurs] but maybe at times, we could have done more work as a unit.
 


“With the manager, we’ve got, for sure it will. There is no better person to work under.

“He is so passionate, you can just feel it, and I wanted to be a part of that, ‘the family’ as they call it. The one thing I love about Cholo is you can see the passion of his on the touchline. It gives me a lift.

“In training, when somebody makes a tackle or somebody makes a mistake you see the passion.”

Trippier has started the opening three La Liga games for Atletico Madrid and has quickly become a key part of their squad.   
 