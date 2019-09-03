Scott Brown Proved At Ibrox He’s Still Best – Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic star Jonny Hayes believes Hoops skipper Scott Brown proved that he is the best midfielder in Scotland with his performance against Rangers on Sunday.



Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Rangers faced off in what was the first Glasgow derby of the season at Ibrox at the weekend and it was the Bhoys that came out victorious.













The Scottish champions earned a 2-0 away victory against their arch-rivals, which was something that they could not do in the last campaign, courtesy of goals from Odsonne Edouard and Hayes.



Hayes, who sealed the game for the Celts with a goal in injury time in the second half, was delighted with how the team fared against Rangers away from home and stressed the side's defensive stability.





The 32-year-old Irishman also lauded Celtic captain Brown for his performance against the Gers and feels he proved that he is the best midfielder in Scotland with it, while also heaping praise on manager Neil Lennon.







“We could only really turn our attention to it from Friday, and it was nice to come here [Ibrox] and put on a good performance", Hayes told the Celtic View.



"We were very good defensively and played a lot better than we had done in the two previous games here.





“I’m delighted because Broony proved that he’s still the best midfielder in Scotland by a country mile.



"He was superb.



"And I’m delighted for the manager as well."



With Celtic's win over Rangers, they are now three points clear at the top of the Premiership table.

