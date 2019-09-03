XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

03/09/2019 - 19:35 BST

There’s Question Marks Over Him – Former Scotland Star On Celtic New Bhoy

 




Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart believes that there still are questions marks over Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli, but does not believe that means new Bhoy Greg Taylor will walk into the team.

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have brought in two players, Bolingoli and Taylor, to fill the void left by their first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney, who joined Arsenal this summer.  


 



Belgian defender Bolingoli arrived at Celtic Park before Tierney's departure, while Taylor penned a four-year contract with the club on transfer deadline day on Monday – almost one month after Tierney's exit.

Bolingoli, 24, has featured at left-back in twelve of Celtic's thirteen games this season. However, ex-Scotland international Stewart feels there are big question marks over the defender's ability to replace Tierney.
 

Embed from Getty Images


Stewart believes Taylor, who joined Celtic from Kilmarnock on Monday, should be the Bhoys' first-choice left-back but might have to wait if Neil Lennon feels Bolingoli has settled well.
 



"I don't want to be too harsh on Boli Bolingoli because I've not seen too much of him but I don't think there's any doubt there are massive question marks over him", Stewart told BBC Sportsound.

"I think Greg Taylor would be first choice but by the time he gets up to speed, Bolingoli may have had another two or three games and continued to grow.
 


"Neil Lennon may well have felt he has settled in to that position and Taylor may have to wait."

Bolingoli has helped Celtic keep five clean sheets this season, while Taylor helped Kilmarnock keep one clean sheet from his five appearances.   
 