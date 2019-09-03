We’ll See Next Summer – Liverpool And Manchester City Monitored Midfielder Kai Havertz

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Manchester City linked attacking midfielder Kai Havertz is calm about what could happen with his future next summer.



The 20-year-old is considered one of the brightest young prospects of German football and Bayern Munich are interested in snaring him away from Bayer Leverkusen.













There have been suggestions that the club already have an agreement in place to sign him next summer, but Havertz has been vehemently denying such claims for a while.



Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been keeping tabs on him and even Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing him at the end of the next season.





But Havertz has indicated that he is not too concerned about what could happen next summer.







He told German outlet Sportbuzzer: “I am happy to stay at Leverkusen for one more year.



“What happens next summer will be experienced in the future.”





He believes there were enough good reasons for him to continue at Leverkusen for at least one more season.



Asked why decided against a transfer this summer, the young midfielder said: “I think there were enough reasons.



“It just never came up.”



Leverkusen are believed to be keen to bag a fee of around €100m from Havertz’s possible departure next summer.

