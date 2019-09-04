XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

04/09/2019 - 19:51 BST

Leeds United Star Denies Completely Rejecting National Team Call

 




Leeds United centre-forward Patrick Bamford has denied snubbing a Republic of Ireland national team call-up and revealed that he is not closing the door on Mick McCarthy's men.

Bamford, who has scored four league goals for Leeds this season, qualifies to represent the Republic of Ireland's national team, courtesy of the rule that allows players to play for countries of any of their grandparents.  


 



The 25-year-old made an appearance for the country's Under-18s before switching deciding to represent England and played for their Under-18s, Under-19s and Under-21s.

However, Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has made no secret of his desire to convince Bamford to turn out for the country.
 

Embed from Getty Images


While it appeared that the former Chelsea striker had rejected playing for the Republic of Ireland, he has clarified that he did not close the door and is focusing on Leeds for the moment.



Some of the stuff that gets written in the press is a load of rubbish”, said Bamford, speaking at a recent Q&A session with Whites fans at Elland Road.

I spoke to Mick and he asked me to basically change over nationality for the summer games and I said ‘look I had a bad injury last year and I want to concentrate interest on the season with Leeds.’
 


"I am not saying no, I am just concentrating on Leeds. I haven’t closed any doors, I have not said yes, I have not said no.

Bamford has scored four goals and provided one assist from his six Championship appearances for Leeds so far and his chances of an England call-up appear remote.   
 