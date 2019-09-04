Neil Lennon Rates Celtic Transfer Window As “Very Good”

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon is delighted with the business the Hoops have done during the summer transfer window.



The Scottish Premiership champions had a busy transfer window with a number of players departing the club and many others arriving.













The Bhoys made eleven signings during the transfer window, with multiple pieces of business even done on deadline day.



With the exits of Kieran Tierney, Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig leaving a void in Celtic's defence, the likes of Boli Bolingoli, Hatem Abd Elhamed and Christopher Jullien had big boots to fill and Lennon is impressed with the newcomers' performances so far, while also being positive that loan arrival Moritz Bauer will improve the backline.





The 48-year-old is pleased with the players Celtic have brought in during the transfer window, including youngsters Lee O'Connor and Jeremie Frimpong, who he believes are ones for the future.







“It’s been a very good window”, Lennon told a press conference after receiving the August Manager of the Month award.



“I’m very pleased to get Mo [Elyounoussi] in, it gives us another attacking option.





"Greg [Taylor] coming in was prolonged but the deal got down in the end and he’s delighted to be here.



“The two young lads, Lee and Jeremy, are ones for the future, or with the talent they have they could make an impact this season.



“When you see the calibre of players that left in the summer, Kieran, Mikael and Dedryck, we had to bolster the defence and we’re seeing the fruits of that now with the performances from Christopher, Boli and Hatem.



"Moritz has come in later so he’ll embed himself in and hopefully be a good addition. Overall we’re very pleased with the business we’ve done.”



With league and Europa League matches coming quick after the international break, Lennon will be hoping that the new arrivals hit the ground running and bolster the Celtic squad.

