Arsenal Legend Tips Former Gunners To Carry Values At Club In Respective Roles

Arsenal legend Robert Pires believes former Gunners Freddie Ljungberg and Edu Gaspar functioning as first-team coach and sporting director, respectively, will held the north London giants keep hold of their values.



Apart from making major signings, including the record arrival of Nicolas Pepe, this summer saw Arsenal appoint former players Ljungberg and Edu as their first-team coach and sporting director, respectively.













Ljungberg, who played for the Gunners between 1998 and 2007, returned to the club as an Under-23s coach last year and was promoted to the senior-team coaching set-up this term, while Edu took charge as the side's technical director, leaving ex-team-mate Pires filled with joy.



Pires was part of Arsenal's Invincibles side – that included Ljungberg and Edu – and is delighted to see the pair return to the club.





The Frenchman believes Ljungberg and Edu being part of Arsenal's history carries the club's values and will transfer them to the players in the team, while also revealing that he tries to help to the best of his abilities.







“I love Arsenal and when I see the club wanted to integrate Freddie into the first-team staff I was happy", Pires told The Athletic.



"When I saw Edu return in his sporting director role I was happy because these guys can carry the values, can help the players in the team.





"I try to help by continuing to go to London Colney.



"We all want what is good for the club.”



Pires still closely works with Arsenal and took part in one of their training sessions ahead of their weekend's north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur ended in a 2-2 draw.

