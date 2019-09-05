Celtic Could Receive January Bid For Star As Serie A Giants Track Performances

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Lazio are to keep tabs on Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard before taking a call on whether to try to sign him in January.



The speculation surrounding Edouard’s future at Celtic has been growing since the transfer window across Europe slammed shut earlier this week.













Monaco reportedly held talks with the player and even agreed a contract in principle before backing out of the negotiations completely in the summer.



Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has revealed his admiration for Edouard, but insisted that his side did not make a move to sign the Frenchman in the transfer window.





But the interest from Lazio is concrete and, according to Italian outlet LaLazioSiamoNoi.it, the club are considering signing the Bhoy in January.









The Serie A giants want to further take a look at Edouard and will particularly keep an eye on his performances in the Europa League this season.



They will get a chance to assess the striker’s quality at close quarters as Lazio and Celtic have been boxed together in the same Europa League group.





Tare decided against signing a striker in the summer, but things could change if Edouard makes a further impression in the coming months at Celtic, especially in Europe.

