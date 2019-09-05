Chelsea Close To Locking Young Talent Down To New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





England Under-21 defender Fikayo Tomori is close to agreeing a new long term contract with Chelsea as he looks to establish himself in Frank Lampard’s squad.



The 21-year-old defender was expected to be loaned out this summer after he impressed at Derby County last season under Lampard.









But with Chelsea selling David Luiz to Arsenal, Tomori’s potential loan move was cancelled and he was drafted into the first-team squad for the season.



The young defender remained an unused substitute in the first three league games, but started in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge last Saturday.





Lampard is a big fan of the youngster and according to The Athletic, Chelsea are set to get him signed up on a lucrative new contract.



The club have faith in the young defender’s ability and want to secure his future as soon as possible by handing him a fresh deal.



His representatives have been in talks with Chelsea and the two sides are close to agreeing terms on a new deal for Tomori.





It remains to be seen whether the youngster manages to keep his place in the team following the international break.