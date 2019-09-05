If We Keep Defending Like This – Celtic New Bhoy Encouraged

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic left-back Boli Bolingoli believes the Bhoys will keep a lot of clean sheets if they defend like they did against Rangers going forward.



The Scottish champions earned a 2-0 victory over rivals Rangers in the first Glasgow derby of the season at Ibrox on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes.













The Hoops defence that kept the Rangers attack at bay consisted of Nir Bitton and three summer arrivals in Hatem Abd Elhamed, Christopher Jullien and Bolingoli.



Bitton, who was the only Celtic defender with prior Glasgow derby experience on Sunday, was replaced by another newcomer, Moritz Bauer, in the 66th minute of the game, meaning the Scottish champions played the last 30 minutes with a back four with no experience of the derby.





Bhoys left-back Bolingoli has revealed that he along with the other new boys enjoyed the derby victory and believes the club will claim plenty of clean sheets if they keep defending in the same way.







“It was our first derby game for Celtic and we all enjoyed it”, Bolingoli told Celtic TV.



“We all knew how important it was, especially for the fans, and how important it is to win these games. So we were ready, everyone was prepared and everyone played very well.





“The whole team worked hard. It starts from the front with Odsonne Edouard, and everyone defended very well, and when we defend like that, we’re going to get plenty of clean sheets.



“I enjoyed the celebrations at the end. It was great and it felt amazing, even after the second goal, to celebrate it with the fans.”



Following Celtic emerging victorious in the first Glasow derby of the season, they will be looking to do the same when the two sides meet again at Celtic Park towards the end of the year.

