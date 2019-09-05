XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/09/2019 - 07:47 BST

I’m Buzzing – Celtic Starlet Relishing Loan Away From Celtic Park

 




Celtic youngster Anthony Ralston has admitted he is buzzing to get going on his loan spell at St Johnstone and believes first team football under Tommy Wright will help him hugely.

St Johnstone managed to lock up the loan signing of the 20-year-old before the transfer window slammed shut earlier this week.


 



Ralston is a product of Celtic's youth academy and is looking for the loan stint at St Johnstone to further help him kick on with his development, as he bids to then return to Celtic Park as a better player

The Bhoys defender admits the move took some time to happen, but he is now buzzing that it is over the line.
 

Embed from Getty Images


"I am buzzing to get going", Ralston told St Johnstone's official channel.



"It's been a while in the process but I am happy to be here and want to get going and get started and help the team going forward.

"I hope it is going to help me a lot, coming into another the first-team environment.
 


"I have been around such a good club as Celtic.

"Now I hope to come in here and help St Johnstone as well."

The Celtic defender also admitted that he has been warmly welcomed by all at St Johnstone, and now is desperate to get going at the club.

"All the boys have been great. So I am looking to get started."

St Johnstone are in action after the international break against Aberdeen and Ralston will be aiming to hit the ground running under Wright.  
 