I’m Buzzing – Celtic Starlet Relishing Loan Away From Celtic Park

Celtic youngster Anthony Ralston has admitted he is buzzing to get going on his loan spell at St Johnstone and believes first team football under Tommy Wright will help him hugely.



St Johnstone managed to lock up the loan signing of the 20-year-old before the transfer window slammed shut earlier this week.













Ralston is a product of Celtic's youth academy and is looking for the loan stint at St Johnstone to further help him kick on with his development, as he bids to then return to Celtic Park as a better player



The Bhoys defender admits the move took some time to happen, but he is now buzzing that it is over the line.





"I am buzzing to get going", Ralston told St Johnstone's official channel.







"It's been a while in the process but I am happy to be here and want to get going and get started and help the team going forward.



"I hope it is going to help me a lot, coming into another the first-team environment.





"I have been around such a good club as Celtic.



"Now I hope to come in here and help St Johnstone as well."



The Celtic defender also admitted that he has been warmly welcomed by all at St Johnstone, and now is desperate to get going at the club.



"All the boys have been great. So I am looking to get started."



St Johnstone are in action after the international break against Aberdeen and Ralston will be aiming to hit the ground running under Wright.

