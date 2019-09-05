Manchester United Plot New Contract For Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have been in touch with super agent Mino Raiola to discuss the possibility of Paul Pogba signing a new contract with the club.



Pogba made it clear in the summer that he wanted to leave the club and his Italian agent more or less read from the same hymn-sheet in order to take him out of Old Trafford.













Zinedine Zidane wanted Pogba at Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants just could not muster enough funds after spending heavily on other areas of the squad in the transfer window.



The Frenchman continued at the club and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been determined to rebuild the side around the midfielder’s talent.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Premier League giants are also prepared to offer him a new lucrative contract to further secure his future at Old Trafford.







Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been in contact with Raiola and wants to discuss a new deal for Pogba.



The midfielder currently earns around €17m per season at Manchester United and the club are considering giving him a considerable wage rise.





With Manchester United shifting out a considerable amount from their wage bill this summer, the club believe they are in a good position to give a lucrative new deal to Pogba.

