06 October 2018

26 August 2018

06/09/2019 - 10:38 BST

One of Club's Best Ever Signings – Bordeaux President On Former Arsenal Man

 




Bordeaux president Joe DaGrosa believes former Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny is one of the best players the club have ever signed.

The veteran Frenchman went to war with Arsenal in the summer to force an exit and refused to travel with the squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.  


 



Weeks of negotiations carried on between Arsenal and his representatives, and the Gunners finally sanctioned the defender’s move to French outfit Bordeaux towards the end of the transfer window.

Koscielny wanted to return to France during the twilight of his career and eventually got his way.
 

Embed from Getty Images


DaGrosa is delighted his side have landed the 33-year-old centre-back and believes he is one of the club’s best ever signings.
 



The Bordeaux president told French sports daily L’Equipe: “First, we understand that our supporters have high expectations.

“We are very satisfied.
 


“We managed to attract Laurent Koscielny, one of the best players the club have ever recruited.”

Koscielny spent nine years at Arsenal and won three FA Cups during his 353 appearances for the club.

After remaining an unused substitute in the first league game of the season, the Frenchman started the next three for Bordeaux.   
 