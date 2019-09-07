XRegister
07/09/2019 - 19:29 BST

I’m Modelling My Game On Him – Rangers Talent On 26-Year-Old

 




Rangers youngster James Maxwell has named Gers left-back Borna Barisic as the player he looks up to in the club's current first team squad.

The Gers' focus on bringing through talent from their academy has continued under Steven Gerrard, offering a pathway into the senior set-up for young players.   


 



The Light Blues have some exciting prospects in their youth ranks, including Maxwell, whose primary position is at left-back.

Although the 17-year-old plays for Rangers' development squad, he has spent some time training with Gerrard's first team and it was senior players Greg Docherty and Andy Halliday who helped him during that time, Maxwell has revealed.
 

Embed from Getty Images


However, the Scotsman has Rangers left-back Barisic as his idol as the Croat plays in the same position as him and strikes free-kicks well. He also admits to modelling his game on the 26-year-old.



"I look up to Borna Barisic", Maxwell wrote in a Twitter Q&A.

"He plays in the same position, he has quality and hits a good free-kick. 
 


"I would say [I model my game on] Borna Barisic for his attacking quality.

"[But] the players who have helped me are Greg Docherty and Andy Halliday.

"They both really helped me when I trained with the first team."

Maxwell extended his contract with Rangers in the summer, with the new deal keeping him at Ibrox until 2021, and now focused on making his senior team debut for the club.   
 