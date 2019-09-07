XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/09/2019 - 21:50 BST

Things Have Happened Really Quickly, Leeds United Talent Admits

 




Leeds United starlet Alfie McCalmont has admitted that his steps into the senior game have come quickly this season, but he is determined to make the most of every opportunity handed to him. 

McCalmont has been consistently in and around Marcelo Bielsa's matchday squads this season and was an unused substitute in Championship games against Brentford, Stoke City and Swansea City.  


 



The Leeds talent was given outings by Bielsa in the EFL Cup, against Salford City and Stoke City, and has been tipped to make his Championship bow soon.

McCalmont made his senior Northern Ireland debut earlier this week, featuring in a friendly against Luxembourg.
 

Embed from Getty Images


The youngster admits that things have happened quickly for him, but insists that he is keeping his feet on the ground and trying to make the most of his chances.



"It's all come really quickly", McCalmont told Leeds United's official site.

"I've played a lot of football in a short space of time, but that's what I love doing most, so the more I can play the better.
 


"I'm just keeping my feet on the ground, take every game as it comes, and hopefully play my best."

The 19-year-old, who is under contract at Leeds until 2021, has also been involved with Northern Ireland's Under-17 and Under-19 teams.   
 