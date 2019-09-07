Things Have Happened Really Quickly, Leeds United Talent Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United starlet Alfie McCalmont has admitted that his steps into the senior game have come quickly this season, but he is determined to make the most of every opportunity handed to him.



McCalmont has been consistently in and around Marcelo Bielsa's matchday squads this season and was an unused substitute in Championship games against Brentford, Stoke City and Swansea City.













The Leeds talent was given outings by Bielsa in the EFL Cup, against Salford City and Stoke City, and has been tipped to make his Championship bow soon.



McCalmont made his senior Northern Ireland debut earlier this week, featuring in a friendly against Luxembourg.





The youngster admits that things have happened quickly for him, but insists that he is keeping his feet on the ground and trying to make the most of his chances.







"It's all come really quickly", McCalmont told Leeds United's official site.



"I've played a lot of football in a short space of time, but that's what I love doing most, so the more I can play the better.





"I'm just keeping my feet on the ground, take every game as it comes, and hopefully play my best."



The 19-year-old, who is under contract at Leeds until 2021, has also been involved with Northern Ireland's Under-17 and Under-19 teams.

