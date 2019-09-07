We Have To Start Getting Points, Tottenham Hotspur Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has conceded the time has come for Spurs to start to pick up points after a difficult start to the new campaign.



Heading to the international break, the Londoners managed just five points from four games, throwing away a two-goal lead against rivals Arsenal to register a 2-2 draw in the north London derby.













Alderweireld believes that Tottenham have had a tough start and now need to look to pick up more points when club action resumes later this month.



“We had one very bad result against Newcastle but two very difficult away games as well – we got two points out of them, it’s not a lot but okay, we didn’t lose", Alderweireld told his club's official site.





"Now we have to improve our game, starting winning and getting points."







Reflecting on the north London derby, the defender added that with a little bit of luck they should have won the game, but now with that single point they need to stay positive and find a way to improve.



“You have to be positive. It’s all in the details.





"If we were a little bit more clever in the last minute of the first half against Arsenal, I think we go into half-time 2-0 up and we don’t concede two goals."



Alderweireld was heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham over the course of the summer, but is still at the club and has now entered the final 12 months of his contract in north London.

