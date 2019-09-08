I’ve Got Great Mental Strength – Mauricio Pochettino Confident of Achieving Dream

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that it remains his dream to one day take charge of Argentina, and backed his chances of doing so.



The Argentine has seen his standing in the game skyrocket due to his good work in charge of Tottenham, who he led to the Champions League final last season, and has been linked with other jobs.













It remains to be seen how long Pochettino will stay in charge of Tottenham, but the Argentine does have another job in mind for the future, with being Argentina boss his aim.



"Managing the national team is one of my dreams to fulfill", Pochettino explained to Argentine daily Ole.





"I have great mental strength to turn my dreams into reality."







The Tottenham manager also took time to heap praise on his summer signing Giovani Lo Celso, an Argentina international, insisting that the 23-year-old will show his skills.



"He is a great footballer, he only needs time to adapt", Pochettino added.





Pochettino's Tottenham team are not scheduled to play until next weekend when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.



They begin their Champions League campaign against Olympiacos on 18th September.

