XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/09/2019 - 10:35 BST

I’ve Got Great Mental Strength – Mauricio Pochettino Confident of Achieving Dream

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that it remains his dream to one day take charge of Argentina, and backed his chances of doing so.

The Argentine has seen his standing in the game skyrocket due to his good work in charge of Tottenham, who he led to the Champions League final last season, and has been linked with other jobs.  


 



It remains to be seen how long Pochettino will stay in charge of Tottenham, but the Argentine does have another job in mind for the future, with being Argentina boss his aim.

"Managing the national team is one of my dreams to fulfill", Pochettino explained to Argentine daily Ole.
 

Embed from Getty Images


"I have great mental strength to turn my dreams into reality."



The Tottenham manager also took time to heap praise on his summer signing Giovani Lo Celso, an Argentina international, insisting that the 23-year-old will show his skills.

"He is a great footballer, he only needs time to adapt", Pochettino added.
 


Pochettino's Tottenham team are not scheduled to play until next weekend when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

They begin their Champions League campaign against Olympiacos on 18th September. 
 