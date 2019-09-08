Leeds United Working To Secure Further Stars On New Contracts

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are aiming to follow up locking down Kalvin Phillips on a new contract by persuading other players to follow suit.



The Whites are expected to secure in-demand Phillips on a new five-year contract later this week and the midfielder will see his pay packet bumped up to the £20,000 a week mark.













Leeds are not stopping at Phillips though and, according to The Athletic, are holding discussions with several other players over signing improved contracts.



One of the players the Whites are locked in talks with is midfielder Mateusz Klich, who has entered the final year of his contract at Elland Road.



Klich was a key man under Marcelo Bielsa last term and made a whopping 50 appearances across all competitions for the Whites, chipping in with ten goals.







The Poland international has started all six of Leeds' Championship matches so far, but is yet to open his goalscoring account in the current campaign.



Leeds are in action away at Barnsley following the international break, before then playing host to Derby County at Elland Road the following weekend.



The Rams knocked Bielsa's men out of the playoffs at the semi-final stage last season and Leeds will be gunning for revenge later this month.

