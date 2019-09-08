Serie A Pair Monitoring Manchester United Midfielder’s Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter and Juventus have been keeping tabs on Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic with a view to potentially signing him next summer.



The Serbian is claimed to be unhappy at Old Trafford after being consistently overlooked for the starting eleven by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.













He has only made one substitute appearance this term and has suggested if Manchester United fail this season, the blame should lie at Solskjaer’s door.



The Manchester United manager is said to be keen on getting a more mobile midfielder to replace Matic and he could be on his way at the end of the season.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Inter and Juventus are closely following the 31-year-old midfielder’s situation at Manchester United.









His current deal expires at the end of the season, but Manchester United are likely to take up the option of another year in order to earn a fee from his departure.



Antonio Conte was not happy that Chelsea sold Matic to Manchester United in 2017 and is keen to reunite with him Inter.





And the Serbian is high on the wish list of Juventus for next summer as well.

