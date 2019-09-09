He Was Quite Shy, Then He Blew Up – Rangers Loanee Praised By League One Club Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has admitted to being impressed with what he has seen from Rangers loanee Jake Hastie.



The English League One side swooped to sign Hastie on a season-long loan deal from Rangers just before the transfer window closed earlier this month.













Warne quickly threw Hastie into competitive action and he was named in the Rotherham starting eleven against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.



Hastie opened the scoring for Rotherham in the 37th minute, but could not help the Millers avoid defeat as two second half Doncaster goals gave the hosts a 2-1 victory.



Warne took the positives from the game and is happy with how Hastie has settled, as well as his early impressions of the Rangers winger.







The Rotherham boss told iFollow Millers: "He was good, wasn't he? He's a really nice kid.



"He started the game quite shy, then he grew into it, then he blew up, bless him.



"All his set pieces were good and on another day we take one of those and we're 2-0 up", Warne added, bemoaning the loss.



With just seven points from their opening five League One games, the pressure is already on Warne and all eyes will be on whether he starts Hastie again when the Millers are next in action against Bolton Wanderers at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

