06 October 2018

26 August 2018

09/09/2019 - 09:16 BST

I'm Really Angry – Manchester United Star Hugely Unhappy With National Side's Display

 




Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has been left angry by Sweden's performance in their 1-1 draw against Norway on Sunday evening. 

Sweden fell behind on home turf when Stefan Johansen struck in the 45th minute, but pulled level on the hour mark through Emil Forsberg.


 



No further goals arrived in the Euro 2020 qualifier and Sweden, who sit second in Group F on eleven points, remain two points ahead of fourth placed Norway, while they are two ahead of third placed Romania.

Norway and Romania are due to meet next month, while Sweden play Malta, but Lindelof is not happy with the display his side produced in the qualifier and has blasted it.

 

"It's a bad match for us. I don't really know what we are doing, but we are not up to the level", the Manchester United defender told Swedish daily Expressen.


 


"Everything is too bad.

"The aggressiveness, the battles, the passing game, nothing was right today.

 


"We've dropped two points."

Lindelof did not spare himself from criticism for his display in the Euro 2020 qualifier, adding: "I've played a lousy match today. I'm really disappointed.

"One of the worst international matches I've been in. That's what makes me really angry. We didn't give ourselves the chance to win."

Sweden played out a 3-3 draw during the earlier group game against Norway and have group fixtures to come against Malta, group leaders Spain, Romania and the Faroe Islands.

Spain are the runaway leaders in the group, with 18 points, seven ahead of Sweden.
 