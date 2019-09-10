XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/09/2019 - 22:56 BST

Approach Liverpool Game Like This, Napoli President Tells Players

 




Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has told his players they need to get angry when they face Liverpool in the Champions League and must not relax due to their friendly win over the Reds this summer.

Liverpool won the Champions League last season and are set to begin the defence of their crown next week, when they travel to Italy to play Napoli in a Group E fixture.  


 



The two sides were pitted in the same group last season, with Liverpool winning 1-0 at Anfield and Napoli winning 1-0 in Italy, as Jurgen Klopp's men emerged into the last 16.

Liverpool and Napoli met in a friendly however earlier this summer and the Italians ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.
 


De Laurentiis knows that meeting the European champions may be treated as the game of the season for Napoli, but is keen for his men to forget the friendly win and go onto the pitch angry, as they look for the win.



The Napoli president told Sky Italia: "In a friendly we beat the Reds, but we should not feel safe because of this.

"They [the players] must go onto the pitch very angry, very concentrated, as if they were playing the game of the year, because every game must be the match of the year.
 


"This is the only way to achieve our goals", De Laurentiis added.

Liverpool have a Premier League meeting with Newcastle United before they take on Napoli, while the Italian outfit lock horns with Sampdoria before entertaining the European champions.
 