Approach Liverpool Game Like This, Napoli President Tells Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has told his players they need to get angry when they face Liverpool in the Champions League and must not relax due to their friendly win over the Reds this summer.



Liverpool won the Champions League last season and are set to begin the defence of their crown next week, when they travel to Italy to play Napoli in a Group E fixture.













The two sides were pitted in the same group last season, with Liverpool winning 1-0 at Anfield and Napoli winning 1-0 in Italy, as Jurgen Klopp's men emerged into the last 16.



Liverpool and Napoli met in a friendly however earlier this summer and the Italians ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.



One week today, a new @ChampionsLeague chapter begins ✊ pic.twitter.com/aBWFUOewXK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 10, 2019



De Laurentiis knows that meeting the European champions may be treated as the game of the season for Napoli, but is keen for his men to forget the friendly win and go onto the pitch angry, as they look for the win.







The Napoli president told Sky Italia: "In a friendly we beat the Reds, but we should not feel safe because of this.



"They [the players] must go onto the pitch very angry, very concentrated, as if they were playing the game of the year, because every game must be the match of the year.





"This is the only way to achieve our goals", De Laurentiis added.



Liverpool have a Premier League meeting with Newcastle United before they take on Napoli, while the Italian outfit lock horns with Sampdoria before entertaining the European champions.

