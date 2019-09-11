I Believe – Leeds United Summer Signing Backing Himself For Spot In Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United summer signing Eddie Nketiah has signalled his firm belief that he can cement a spot in the Whites team under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.



Nketiah, who arrived at the Yorkshire-based club on loan from Arsenal, has had a positive start to his one-year spell with the Whites, scoring three goals from his five appearances so far.













The centre-forward took his fine form to the England Under-21s side during the ongoing international break and rattled the net on two occasions against Turkey's youth side last week.



Nketiah is pleased to have added goals to his tally early on the season, but has set bigger priorities for the remainder of the campaign.



🔥 England U21s score after just 4 minutes? Can only be @EddieNketiah9! pic.twitter.com/UGS2GN42tL — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 6, 2019



The London-born striker is now eyeing a spot in Bielsa's preferred starting eleven and admits he did not make the move to Elland Road to sit on the bench.









“To get the goals in so early [for Leeds] is a delight and I am really looking to push on now and cement my place in the team and play week in, week out like I came here for”, Nketiah was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



Nketiah has backed himself to get into goalscoring positions and put the ball in the back of the net when given an opportunity.





“I always believe in my ability to score and get in threatening positions”, the 20-year-old said.



Leeds take on Barnsley at Oakwell in the Championship when club football returns to action after the international this weekend, but Nketiah may have to make do with a spot on the bench due to Bielsa's preference to field the same starting eleven.

