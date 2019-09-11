XRegister
06 October 2018

11/09/2019 - 11:22 BST

National Team Boss Tips Burnley Star To Be Big Player In Future

 




Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has backed former Leeds United and current Burnley shot-stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to be a big player in the future.

The 22-year-old became the first-choice goalkeeper at Leeds, replacing Felix Wiedwald in March last year and retained his place in Marcelo Bielsa's side for the start of the 2018/19 campaign.  


 



The youngster though again had to concede his place to January signing Kiko Casilla and eventually left the Championship club in August this year to join Burnley.

The Northern Ireland international though is yet to make his debut for the Premier League club and his national team manager believes that the youngster needs more game time to assist his growth and help him become an even better goalkeeper in the future.
 


Praising the goalkeeper's performance against Germany at Windsor Park, a match his side lost 2-0, O'Neill was quoted as saying by the Lancashire Telegraph: "He played very well.
 



"He's a young goalkeeper with not a lot of experience either at international level or in first-team football.

"He's not had any first-team minutes for six months so I was pleased with him.
 


"He knows himself his kicking could have been better but it was a big night with some big saves at an important part of the game."

The Northern Ireland boss makes no bones about the fact that he is expecting big things from Peacock-Farrell.

"He's going to be a big goalkeeper going forward and hopefully we see him playing first-team football soon.

"It's difficult to come in and play games of this nature consistently when you're not playing first-team football."

At Burnley, Bailey Peacock-Farrell is currently the third-choice goalkeeper with Nick Pope and Joe Hart being ahead of him.

He was on the bench for the Clarets' EFL Cup tie against Sunderland.   
 