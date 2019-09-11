XRegister
11/09/2019 - 16:59 BST

Sunderland Offer Came Out Of Blue, Admits Black Cats New Boy

 




Sunderland summer arrival Joel Lynch has admitted that the chance to sign for the Black Cats came out of the blue and insists he simply could not turn down the opportunity.

The Black Cats signed 31-year-old centre-back Lynch on a one-year deal on 26th August, making him their sixth summer addition.  


 



The Welshman, having left Championship side Queens Park Rangers at the end of last season, was on the lookout for a new club.

Lynch had an offer from a club abroad, but decided to wait for an offer from an English side and that was when Sunderland came calling 'out of the blue'.
 


The former Huddersfield Town man believes his move to Sunderland was a no-brainer and views the opportunity as a good chance to shine for the biggest club he will ever have played for.
 



"I had the chance to move abroad but decided against it, and then the chance to come to Sunderland came out of the blue and it was an absolute no-brainer", Lynch was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.

"People tell me all the time what a massive club it is and it is definitely true.
 


"It's the biggest club I've played for and it's a great chance for me.

"The club has had its bad times but it has to be back in the top flight and it has to be a team that is winning games – particularly in this division – and I want to be a part of that and play a part in that success and that rise back to where it should be."

Sunderland, who have won three of their six League One matches this season, will be looking to add three more points to their tally when they take on Accrington Stanley this weekend.   
 