We Couldn’t Be Happier – Liverpool Coach On Reds Summer Arrival

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has heaped praise on Reds custodian Adrian and admits he could not be any happier with how the Spaniard has fared.



The European champions signed Adrian on a free transfer in the summer as a backup to first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, but an injury to the Brazilian in their season opener against Norwich City saw the Reds turn to the 32-year-old between the sticks since then.













Achterberg, who has been Liverpool's first-team goalkeeping coach since 2011, is aware that replacing a goalkeeper like Alisson, especially with little to no time to settle in at the club, is a difficult challenge, but feels Adrian has done an exceptional job in doing so.



The 48-year-old is pleased with how the ex-Real Betis man has handled the pressure of playing for a club of Liverpool's stature, which was made more intense by the lack of extra training sessions and an injury he picked up after he helped the side to the UEFA Super Cup last month.





Overall, Achterberg feels he cannot be any happier with how Adrian has performed so far and has heaped praise on the goalkeeper for his positivity and helping mentality.









“He has done really well”, Achterberg told Liverpool's official site.



“Obviously he needed to adapt to the way we play, with wanting him to play out, but he’s done good and picked everything up. We couldn’t be any happier with how it’s gone.





“He is a really nice guy, he is always positive and good to talk to.



"He helps the other goalies by talking with them, so it’s going well. He fits in really well with the group, which is important.



“It is really difficult for anyone to replace Ali, especially when you’ve not had a chance to settle and pick everything up.



"He had to be straight in after maybe four or five sessions.



"Then we had two more sessions, played the Super Cup final and then he got the injury, so there was not a lot of time to do extra training.



“Coming to Liverpool, there are high expectations but he has dealt with them really well.



"He has stayed calm and relaxed and shown a positive, confident manner, which helps the team a lot.”



Liverpool will host Newcastle United at Anfield on Saturday and Adrian, who kept his first clean sheet for the club against Burnley, is expected to continue in goal as Alisson nurses a calf injury.

