We Need Perfect Game At Liverpool, Newcastle Star Admits

Newcastle United centre-back Fabian Schar feels Magpies' upcoming match against Liverpool will be one of their hardest games this season, but is positive they have the quality to get a result.



With the international break coming to an end, club football returns to action this weekend and Premier League side Newcastle face a challenging away trip to Liverpool.













The Reds have won each of their four league games this season and have a strong unbeaten record that Newcastle defender Schar is wary of.



Facing Liverpool at Anfield is one of Geordies' toughest games this season, according to the Swiss international, who scored for the side in their game against Watford before the international break.



🗣️ "I think I was always a player with this way of playing, and I will never change it. I’m just doing my job with my strengths."



Fabian Schär spoke to https://t.co/6wuhjKS0XX after netting another fine goal during the international break. #NUFC https://t.co/GorvCekQ77 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 11, 2019



Schar believes that Newcastle will have to be on top of their game to leave Anfield with a result, but is positive about the side's strengths.









“It’s probably one of the hardest games in the season, away at Liverpool", Schar told Newcastle's official site.



"They’ve had a really good start to the season and especially at home, they’re always dangerous – I don’t know when they last lost a home game.





“Of course it will be very, very tough and we need to have a perfect day to get something, but I think we have strengths in our team.



"We have to put it on the field and see what happens."



Newcastle have lost four of their last five visits to Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp's men thumping the Magpies 4-0 at Anfield last term, thanks to goals from Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho.

