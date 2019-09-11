XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

11/09/2019 - 14:02 BST

Yes, West Ham Should Be Aiming For European Spot – Former Hammer

 




Former West Ham United defender Igor Stimac believes the Hammers have enough quality to aim for qualification for European competition.

The Hammers, who missed out on Europa League qualification by five points last season, have had a positive start to their 2019/20 campaign, winning two and drawing one of their four league games so far.  


 



The London-based club currently sit seventh in the league, above Manchester United, as they look to earn Europa League qualification this season.

Stimac, who plied his trade for West Ham between 1999 and 2001, is pleased with the club's ambition and glad that the team are earning good results.
 


The Croatian feels the Irons, with support from the fans, have what it takes to fight for a place in Europe.



It’s good to be ambitious”, Stimac told the club's official site.

West Ham is great club with enormous tradition and with such a big support behind the lads should be aiming for European spots.
 


"The squad is full of good players and we have started picking up good results now.

West Ham are set to take on Aston Villa in their fifth league match of the season on 16th September and will be looking to pick up from right where they left off before the international break.   
 