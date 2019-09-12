Everton Star Calm Despite Lack of Playing Time Under Marco Silva

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton midfielder Tom Davies is remaining relaxed about his long term future at the club despite playing only a handful of minutes in the first team this season.



Davies played a key role in the England Under-21s’ battling comeback win over Turkey during the international break and earned praise for his performance.













But the 21-year-old midfielder has played just eleven minutes of first-team football this season and was not even in the Everton first team squad against Wolves just before the international break.



The youngster is rated highly at Everton but with a plethora of options in midfield, Davies has not got a proper look-in from manager Marco Silva this season.



💙 | 89 #EFC appearances, youngest captain in our history, 50 caps for @england Young Lions teams… and he's still only 2️⃣0️⃣!



RT for a chance to win a shirt signed by Tom Davies! pic.twitter.com/66JCK4wbyL — Everton (@Everton) April 30, 2019



But according to The Athletic, the midfielder and his representatives have not cooked up a storm behind the scenes, despite the limited opportunities he has received.









The 21-year-old is claimed to be calm about his long term future at Everton and is not worried at the moment.



But the midfielder has played just 21 minutes of Premier League football since the beginning of March and will want to feature more often soon.





And former Everton midfielder Joe Parkinson admits that the competition in midfield is ominous for Davies.



“The people that know him say he’s a down-to-earth lad and hopefully he can get back in the side", former Everton midfielder told The Athletic.



“He’s going to find it hard because we’ve made some good signings in his position.”



Davies has a contract until 2023 with Everton.

