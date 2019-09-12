I Feel At Home At Rangers – Ryan Kent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers star Ryan Kent feels that the Gers get the best out of him as a player and is delighted that after numerous loan spells he now has somewhere to call home.



After enjoying a successful loan spell last season, 22-year-old winger Kent made his way back to Ibrox as a permanent signing this summer, penning a four-year deal on deadline day to join from Liverpool.













The former Liverpool man was wanted by English Championship club Leeds United and clubs from France, Belgium and Russia.



However, the Englishman had his heart set on Rangers, who he believes get the best out of him, while also making him feel at home.



🗣️ "I think I have mentioned before that I enjoy playing under pressure. I think it gets the best out of me and I think you saw that in the big games last year so it is up to me to step up and deliver."



Read more from Ryan Kent: https://t.co/n6m1immFGX pic.twitter.com/TDCUllOdYQ — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 12, 2019



"For once in my life to have that home somewhere, I felt that here", Kent told a press conference.







"The coaching staff believes in me, the gaffer, [Michael] Beale at Liverpool, collectively this club gets the best out of me."



Kent has revealed that arriving at the club after the start of the season has been tough but is positive that playing under pressure makes him play his best.





"I'd have liked to be here from the start, it has been difficult to be not here from the start. I can't wait to get going.



"I enjoy playing under pressure and I feel it gets the best out of me.



"It is up to me to step up and deliver."



Kent scored and assisted six goals for Rangers in the league last season and will be hoping to contribute more to the club in his debut season as their permanent player.

