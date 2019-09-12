I’m Like Raheem Sterling – Rangers Star Assesses Strengths

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Dapo Mebude has likened himself to Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling.



Mebude, who made his senior team debut for the Gers in May, is regarded by many at the club as one of the hottest prospects to come through the ranks of the academy in recent years.













While striker is his preferred position, the 18-year-old can operate as a second striker. However, the London-born youngster has also played as a winger during his career that has seen him fast-tracked from younger age groups.



When playing on the flanks, Mebude admits that he likes to be direct and find the back of the net in the same manner as Sterling does when he plays for Manchester City and England.



Diffrent class from the boys tonight , hard work all season has paid off!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/UZdYK4EEvm — Dapo Mebude (@DMebude) April 25, 2019



The former Liverpool man's pace and build makes Mebude feel that he is similar to the winger, who has become a key part of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side.









"When I play as a winger I try and be direct and score goals like Raheem Sterling", Mebude wrote in a Twitter Q&A.



"He is fast, direct and a similar build to me so I would say him."





After he was given his first-team debut last season, Mebude will be hoping that he will be able to convince Steven Gerrard to give him more playing time this campaign.

