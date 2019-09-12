Liverpool Were So Helpful – Steven Gerrard Thanks Reds For Ryan Kent Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard feels it was a no brainer for the Gers to try and push for a deal for Ryan Kent from Liverpool, and has thanked the Reds for their help in making the move happen.



After he impressed during his loan spell, 22-year-old winger Kent was wanted by Scottish Premiership giants Rangers on another loan this summer.













However, the Gers were left with no option other than to buy him after Liverpool made it clear they were not interested in sending the Englishman away temporarily again and got a deadline day deal worth up to £7.5m done.



Although those at Rangers preferred to have him on loan, manager Gerrard is delighted that Kent has permanently signed for a club where he feels at home.



🎙️ It's press conference day ahead of Saturday's match against Livingston.



Steven Gerrard and Ryan Kent will be along to speak to the media shortly. pic.twitter.com/PYsVAv0oJD — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 12, 2019



The 39-year-old feels all the effort and hard work that went into landing Kent at Ibrox is worth it and is grateful to Liverpool, his former club, for cooperating to get the deal over the line.









"I'm very pleased, it is no secret how hard we tried to get Ryan in", Gerrard told a press conference.



"We would have taken a loan but to have him on a permanent deal for him to find a home I'm delighted, as are the fans and everyone connected with the club.





"It was a no brainer for me to try as hard as we can given Ryan's impact last season.



"I must mention how helpful Liverpool have been throughout this."



Rangers, who currently sit second in the league behind Celtic, take on Livingston at Ibrox this weekend and Kent could be in line to make his first appearance as a permanent player at the club.

