Pep Guardiola Told Me I Can Be This Good – 20-Year-Old Manchester City Talent

Manchester City loanee Lukas Nmecha has revealed that Pep Guardiola has told him that he can be as good as Sergio Aguero if he continues to work hard and improve.



The 20-year-old German forward joined Wolfsburg on a season-long loan deal from Premier League champions Manchester City in the summer transfer window.













A product of the Manchester City academy, the young striker also had a loan stint at Preston North End last season and has trained with Guardiola’s first-team frequently.



He has three senior appearances under his belt for Manchester City and revealed that Guardiola personally called him when he joined Wolfsburg on loan for the rest of the season.





Nmecha told German daily Bild: “Pep called me and wished me luck.







“He told me that he is convinced about me and I should continue to improve.”





The forward wants to make most of his stint back home in Germany and believes he is on the radar of the Manchester City manager.





He revealed that the Spaniard believes he can be as good as Aguero if he continues to improve over the coming years.



“[Guardiola] is the best coach in the world.



“He advised me at the time that I should watch Aguero closely.



“He said, that’s how good I can get if I work a lot.”



Nmecha has been capped by England at youth level, but currently turns out for Germany's Under-21s.

