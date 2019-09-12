XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/09/2019 - 16:38 BST

West Ham and Man Utd Linked Star Ready To Snub Qatar Interest, Will Wait For January Window

 




Manchester United and West Ham linked striker Mario Mandzukic wants to wait until January to move to a European club, despite interest from Qatar.

Juventus were hoping to shift out Mandzukic in the summer and even held talks with Manchester United, but the transfer never materialised.  


 



The Croatian has been left out of Juventus’ Champions League squad and he has an option to leave the Bianconeri this month due to interest from Qatari side Al-Gharafa.

The transfer window in the Middle East is open until 30th September and Mandzukic has emerged as Al-Gharafa's top target.
 


But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the 33-year-old is keen to wait until January and join a European club in the winter window.



While the Qataris have made a financially lucrative offer, the striker wants to continue to play in Europe and is not keen on the move this month.

Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with an interest in the veteran striker.
 


And Mandzukic has also reportedly been offered a contract to move to England in January by West Ham.

The striker believes he still has the ability to play at the top level of European football.   
 