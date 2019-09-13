XRegister
06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/09/2019 - 13:57 BST

Edwin van der Sar Link To Manchester United Played Down

 




Former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is unlikely to be joining Manchester United in a technical or sporting director role in the near future, it has been claimed.

Manchester United have been searching for a technical director since last year, but are yet to bring in someone to look at the football side of the things.  


 



The summer transfer window saw the same set of decision-makers taking the big calls on transfers and there were suggestions they could bring in someone at a later date.

Manchester United have held talks with former players such as Rio Ferdinand and Darren Fletcher, but no developments have taken place in recent months.
 


There were claims that Manchester United have offered the role to Van der Sar, but according to The Athletic, it is far from the case.



The Dutchman is unlikely to return to Old Trafford in the technical or sporting director capacity and the same structure is likely to continue at Manchester United.

Van der Sar is the CEO of Ajax and has played a key role behind the scenes in building a squad that were moments away from reaching the Champions League final last season.
 


Manchester United are also unlikely to make any major structural changes behind the scenes in the near future.   
 