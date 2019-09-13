Everton Star On Manchester United’s Radar As Future Option

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is very much on Manchester United’s radar as a potential replacement for David de Gea.



There were suggestions in the summer that Manchester United had agreed terms on a new deal with De Gea, who is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.













However, the contract has remained unsigned and while Manchester United remain confident of securing his signature, the club are also jittery about losing the Spaniard.



De Gea will be in a position to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside England in January if he does not sign a new deal and it seems Manchester United are also putting contingency plans in place.





And according to The Athletic, Everton number one Pickford is one of the goalkeepers Manchester United are following as a potential replacement for De Gea.







The 25-year-old goalkeeper enhanced his reputation with England in the World Cup last year and has been the undisputed number one at Everton since joining the club in 2017.



He still has a contract until 2024 with Everton and the Toffees are likely to resist selling Pickford to Manchester United if they come calling next year.





Manchester United also have an eye on Atletico Madrid number one Jan Oblak, who has a €120m release clause in his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

