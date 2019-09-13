XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/09/2019 - 14:05 BST

Everton Star On Manchester United’s Radar As Future Option

 




Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is very much on Manchester United’s radar as a potential replacement for David de Gea.

There were suggestions in the summer that Manchester United had agreed terms on a new deal with De Gea, who is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.  


 



However, the contract has remained unsigned and while Manchester United remain confident of securing his signature, the club are also jittery about losing the Spaniard.

De Gea will be in a position to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside England in January if he does not sign a new deal and it seems Manchester United are also putting contingency plans in place.
 


And according to The Athletic, Everton number one Pickford is one of the goalkeepers Manchester United are following as a potential replacement for De Gea.



The 25-year-old goalkeeper enhanced his reputation with England in the World Cup last year and has been the undisputed number one at Everton since joining the club in 2017.

He still has a contract until 2024 with Everton and the Toffees are likely to resist selling Pickford to Manchester United if they come calling next year.
 


Manchester United also have an eye on Atletico Madrid number one Jan Oblak, who has a €120m release clause in his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.   
 