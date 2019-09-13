German Giants Held Talks Over Deal For West Ham Summer Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United new boy Sebastien Haller also held talks with German champions Bayern Munich, but the Bavarians deemed him too costly.



Robert Lewandowski has continued to remain the top striker at Bayern Munich despite being 31 and has scored 198 times in 247 appearances for the club.













The German champions have been worried about whether they have a proper back-up to the Pole and were in the market for a striker in the summer.



West Ham signed Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of the new season and the Frenchman has already made an impact in the Premier League early in the campaign.





But according to German daily the Frankfurter Rundschau, Haller also had Bayern Munich on his tail in the summer in their attempt to bring in a new striker.







The German champions had a conversation with the striker about taking him to the Allianz Arena.



But Bayern Munich refused to match Eintracht Frankfurt’s €40m asking price for Haller and ended their pursuit.





And Haller decided to accept the offer from West Ham and move to London to play in the Premier League this season.



The 25-year-old has scored three times in as many Premier League appearances this season.

