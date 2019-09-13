He Could Be Dream Package – League One Club Boss Thrilled With Rangers Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has been impressed with what he has seen from Rangers loanee Jake Hastie and insists that together with the other summer signing Chieodozie Ogbene he could be the dream package for the Millers.



Hastie was handed his debut in the Millers' match against Doncaster Rovers, having an immediate impact by scoring his first goal for the team.













The 20-year-old though did not have the chance to share the pitch with Ogbene, who was missing after picking up an injury in the meeting with Tranmere Rovers.



While Warne is sad to see his wide-man missing in action, he insists that when both Hastie and Ogbene become available they could prove to be a "dream package" for him and his side.



ICYMI | Paul Warne not disheartened by the start to the 2019/20 season.



Watch the gaffer's view on the opening five Sky Bet League One games below⬇#RUFC | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/mdzlkkgE8R — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) September 12, 2019



"I thought Jake was really good [against Doncaster Rovers] and some of the balls he put into were unbelievable, that's why we brought him in", Warne told his club's official site.







"As a manager I like playing with wingers and we had to wait for the ones we really wanted, but Hastie down the right and Chieodozie Ogbene down the left would be the dream package for me.



"Unfortunately Chieo is out for a while, but Jake was really enthusiastic with his play and he'll go down the outside to get crosses in. From deep positions he drives inside too and he was a thorn in the opposition's side all afternoon."





Hastie joined Rangers earlier this summer after choosing to head to Ibrox from Motherwell, but was then loaned out in order to earn first-team experience at Rotherham.



He is also part of the Scotland Under-21 team, and made his debut in March this year.

