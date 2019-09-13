We Are Like A Rock – Liverpool Summer Arrival Impressed With Reds’ Unity

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has opened up on settling in at the club and feels the Reds have a rock-like unity within the team.



Premier League side Liverpool signed ex-West Ham star Adrian to replace former second-choice goalkeeper Simon Mignolet on a free transfer this summer.













The 32-year-old had little to no time to settle in at the Merseyside-based when he was forced into action after Alisson suffered an injury in the side's league opener against Norwich last month.



However, despite the pressure, Adrian did not find it difficult to gel with the rest of the Liverpool squad, thanks to those in the team who treated the goalkeeper like a friend from the get-go.





The Spaniard has admitted he has found it easy to play for the club because of the presence of world-class players in front of him and is also impressed with the feeling of togetherness within the team.







“Very easy”, Adrian told the club's official website when asked how it was for him to settle in.



“You have big names in the dressing room but everyone is very kind. From the moment I came they opened their arms to me like good friends.





“It’s easy to play with them; you have some of the best players in the world, the best defenders, midfielders and attackers.



"From the back, I need to help on the occasions when I have to.



“I’m really proud to have won the last few games.



"We are in a good moment, we are like a rock – all together, the manager, the staff, players and fans.



"The club is living a great moment.



“We need to keep fighting for this and keep that momentum going for all of the league [campaign].”



Adrian, who kept his first clean sheet for the side against Burnley before the international break, will be hoping to keep the weekend's opponents Newcastle United from scoring.

